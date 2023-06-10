Doe Mountain Recreation Authority hired a new Executive Director, Charles Ridlehuber, who started work on May 1. Ridlehuber, whose background is in parks and recreation, is excited to join the team at DMRA.
“I've been a lifelong cyclist with an interest in developing mountain bike trails as road cycling becomes more and more dangerous,” Ridlehuber said. “I applied for the DRMA ED position because I felt like my nonprofit experience working with the YMCAs and my Parks and Recreation background was a great fit for the position.”
Ridlehuber is passionate about promoting healthy habits like exercising and building safe spaces for people to recreate in their own communities. “I’d like to see DMRA really draw people of all walks of life,” Ridlehuber said. “And I want the activities we offer to keep people here.”
During his tenure as Parks and Recreation Director in Bluefield, West Virginia, Ridlehuber rebuilt the department and took the local high school’s football field from a dilapidated stadium to a top-of-the-line arena that was recognized by USA Today as America's Best High School Football Stadium in 2019.
“I want to create more value in what we have to offer,” Ridlehuber said, referencing his previous projects and looking toward the future of DMRA. “I'd love to see a bike park, some gravity mountain bike trails, a NICA mountain bike course to host high school mountain bike races, and several destination hiking trails,” Ridlehuber said.
Ridlehuber mentioned adding lodging options on the mountain, including cabins, shelters, and campgrounds, as well as building a high ropes course and adventure playground to make DMRA more family-friendly.
In the long term, Ridlehuber said he would like to see a trail system connecting the Creeper Trail through Johnson County to the Tweetsie Trail. “I’d like to expand our trail system with motorized and nonmotorized trails that have something for everyone. I think there is a need for more beginner-level trails for folks just getting into riding and expanding on some of our advanced trails,” Ridlehuber said.
As more and more people bike the Virginia Creeper Trail and the Laurel Creek Trail, Ridlehuber says that he’d like to tap into the bike rental industry. “I'd love to see mountain bike rentals at Doe Mountain and some bike shops open up in the area as the demand increases,” Ridlehuber said.
Currently, Ridlehuber is working on a Parks and Recreation Open Space Plan, which will outline the vision for the next 10-15 years at DMRA. Ridlehuber is excited to create the roadmap and welcomes input from key stakeholders and the community in shaping the future of Doe Mountain.