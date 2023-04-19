Earlier this month, two people were injured in an accident involving an off-highway vehicle (OHV) in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Claiborne County.
According to a press release by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, the underage driver of a Polaris RZR side-by-side lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip and eject both driver and passenger. The press release reported that “speed and alcohol may be contributing factors and the accident remains under investigation.”
Johnson County’s own Doe Mountain Recreation Authority (DMRA) has eliminated the issue of alcohol-related incidents on the grounds by having a zero-tolerance alcohol policy. “We’re very strict on alcohol,” Trail Maintenance Tech Dillon Cornett said.
Not only is alcohol forbidden at DMRA, but the staff seeks to minimize age-related incidents by requiring all renters to be age 21 or older, and all drivers to be age 18 and older.
Other DMRA safety rules include: adult OHV riders are required to wear a DOT or SNELL-approved helmet or wear a seat belt at all times, minors must wear helmets at all times, and eye protection is required.
The DMRA website states there will be “absolutely no doubling” on single-occupant vehicles like ATVs, and approved helmets are required for ATV riders and motorcyclists.
DMRA takes safety seriously by ensuring that all staff members are trained in CPR and first aid, and practice real-life situations in order to be prepared for actual emergencies.
Helmets and eye protection for all passengers are included in DMRA rentals, and renters are required to watch a safety video before they even turn a key. Participants are also given a paper map or access to a digital map on the GPS-tracking app, Avenza.
The sheer expanse of DMRA raises questions about how quickly help could arrive at the furthest reaches of the park in the case of a crisis. Fortunately, Cornett explained that EMS has its own side-by-sides that they can use to access all areas of the park.
As for concerns with traffic safety, DMRA has several rules in place to eliminate unsafe speeds and manage shared-use trails. The speed limit is 16 mph on all trails and 5 mph at all trailheads and parking areas. Many of the trails at DMRA have passing zones to minimize bottlenecks and holdups.
Visitors to DMRA are reminded of the rules of the road with trailhead etiquette markers that illustrate how right-of-way works on the mountain: on multi-use trails, motorized vehicles yield to non-motorized traffic, hikers yield to bikes, and bikes yield to horseback riders.
DMRA’s mission statement reads, “The mission of the Doe Mountain Recreation Authority is to transform Doe Mountain into a safe, fun, family-oriented, multi-use outdoor recreational destination that promotes local economic development while conserving and protecting its beauty, woods, water, and wildlife.”
For Cornett, DMRA’s mission statement is his guiding light. “Safety is prevalent in the mission statement,” he said. “Keeping Doe Mountain safe, fun, and family-oriented is the most important thing that we do here, and the mission statement holds us accountable.”
No matter what your agenda, safety is top-of-mind at DMRA so that everyone who visits the mountain is able to enjoy a thrilling (but safe) adventure.