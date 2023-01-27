VFW Post 6908 conducted elections to fill vacancies left open by the resignations of previous Post leadership. In-coming Post Commander Dan Parsons was automatically promoted to Post Commander to fill the void left by the outgoing Commander. Parsons was next in line for command due to his position as Senior Vice Commander.
Elections were conducted to designate a new Senior Vice Commander – Darla Saunders, Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Army Retired), Quartermaster – Steve Owens, Major (Army Retired), Junior Vice Commander -- Mike Nations, Gunnery Sergeant (USMC Retired), 1st Year Trustee – Sean Krupsky, Sergeant First Class (Army Retired), Second Year Trustee – Louis Loiselle, Navy Vietnam, 3rd Year Trustee – Jim Whitesell, Army Vietnam.
The elections give Post 6908 new blood and a vision for the future while maintaining the 50-year history of the post. Newly elected Senior Vice Commander Darla Saunders said, “It is an honor to be elected as the Senior Vice Commander and first female officer of Post 6908. I vow to uphold the mission of the VFW in bringing Veterans of foreign wars together in fellowship and camaraderie, support the military and our community, and advocate for all Veterans.”
Conducting these elections sets the Post on course for an exciting upcoming year bringing new activities, and support for Johnson County’s Veterans as well as maintaining support for the Post’s ongoing events and activities, such as the Monthly Veteran Food Distribution held the fourth Wednesday each month, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, and the Mountain City Christmas Parade celebrations.
Old and new members will benefit from recent renovations to the Post, including several cosmetic carpentry upgrades, a 50-inch TV, internet, and cable access, and upgrades to the Post web page www.mountaincityvfw.com. All Veterans and guests are invited to join the Post for its 2023 Super Bowl Party. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The game begins at 6 p.m. Burgers, brats, and beverages will be available. Alcoholic drinks are bring-your-own.
Post 6908 invites all Veterans of Foreign Wars to join the Post or to transfer membership from another Post. The next Post meeting is at 6 p.m., on February 11, 2023, at the Post Headquarters located at 179 Depot Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.
The Post conducts its monthly meetings on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m. and is planning to conduct a monthly Open House event to welcome new and prospective members.