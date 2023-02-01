B.C. Stout had a true spirit of volunteerism which started at a young age and lasted throughout his life, including his service in the United States Army, the Johnson County Honor Guard, his diligent work in his beloved church, and of course, the giving of his time and talent at festivals and events around the county with his beloved children’s train, Hattie.
BC enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the history of Johnson County, which was extensive. “BC told me about the history of this county and knew a lot about family history, which was helpful in this office, as he could remember previous property owners”, stated Johnson County Tax Assessor, Matthew Lewis, who went on to say, “BC cared about the history of this county, and wanted to make sure it was never forgotten”. “BC, my predecessor, was a great mentor who taught me a lot about the Tax Assessors office where he served faithfully for years until his retirement in 2012, but more importantly, he was ‘good people’, and was a good-hearted and wonderful man”, stated Lewis. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter mirrored these sentiments, as he stated that he “loved talking to BC about the history of Johnson County, as his knowledge on the subject was substantial”. Potter went on to say that “BC was a great guy who cared a lot about his community”.
Having served in the United States Army, BC had a strong since of duty to his country and his fellow servicemen, which continued throughout his lifetime. “BC was a faithful member of our local American Legion Post and our Honor Guard, and was our local Legion Historian, and he will be very much missed by everyone at the legion and the Honor Guard”, stated military veteran Robert Hensley. “He was a stalwart in the community and was very passionate about his military service, the veterans service, and his community”, stated Hensley.
BC was very active in his church, Mountain City Presbyterian, where he not only taught Sunday School and was a song leader, but was also a faithful volunteer at the churches food pantry. Linda Moon, a fellow member of Mountain City Presbyterian said, “BC was a faithful member of the congregation and always volunteered his time doing odd jobs and repairing things on the church property- he was kind, supportive, and attentive to his fellow church members, and to the community as a whole”. Reverend Steve Playl of Mountain City Presbyterian said of BC, “He was a gentlemen and a gentle man”.
Though the phrase, ‘they broke the mold when they made him’ may be overused, in the case of BC Stout, it is a truth. Johnson County lost an exemplary local historian, an unwavering patriot, a true gentleman, and an inimitable volunteer, and he will be sorely missed by his beloved community.