As the Johnson County Senior Center’s expansion project nears completion, the Center makes plans for a new Alzheimer’s support group in 2023.
Nationally designated in 1983, the month of November is Alzheimer’s disease Awareness month.
The most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease which causes increased memory loss and significant cognitive decline over time until an individual is no longer capable of performing everyday tasks, such as meal preparation or managing one’s finances.
As the disease progresses, individuals require increased daily assistance, eventually losing their ability to live independently.
According to the non-profit Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s.
Studies estimate that one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia each year.
During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia related deaths increased by seventeen percent. The rise, in part, due to the isolation and lack of support during lockdowns.
Although the majority of individuals who develop Alzheimer’s disease are age 65 and older, early-onset Alzheimer’s can develop in individuals as early as thirty years of age. Early-onset Alzheimer’s is uncommon and, in most cases, hereditary.
Early signs of Alzheimer’s include:
-forgetting dates, names, and repeating questions or details.
-sudden personality changes due to the changes in brain activity, such as agitation, suspicion, restlessness, and anxiety.
-confusion such as forgetting where one is and how one got there
-trouble following simple directions that used to pose no problem to the individual
At this time, there is no known cure for completely stopping the degeneration and eventual death of brain cells. However, some treatments temporarily slow the deterioration process of Alzheimer’s or help manage behavioral symptoms caused by the change in brain activity.
Unfortunately as clinical studies, trials, and research continue to search for a cure, families and friends of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s struggle daily with the ongoing results of this terrible disease.
In hopes of providing support for these families and diagnosed individuals, the Senior Center plans to create an Alzheimer’s support group that will meet monthly in the new conference room.
If anyone is interested in possibly joining, supporting, or helping lead the future Alzheimer’s support group, contact the Senior Center at 727-8883. All interested individuals will be contacted at a future date.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center, visit its Facebook page or website at www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, stop by the Center M-F 9am-4pm, or call 727-8883.