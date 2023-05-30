Early crop reports predict a state-wide decrease in spring forage production thanks to fluctuating weather patterns over recent months. However, more pastures and hayfields were amended this spring than last, thanks to a slight decrease in fertilizer costs, and a cool, wet weather pattern mid-month should offer some needed rain. Johnson County yields are expected to be average to slightly better than average compared to the last two years. With hay season upon us, it is important to consider a few management considerations.
First, mow hay as soon as possible. The ideal time to harvest cool season forage is the boot to early head stage. As plants transition from vegetative growth (leaf production) to reproductive growth (flowers and seedheads), protein and energy levels drop while fiber in the form of hard-to-digest lignin increases. Cut at the proper stage, tall fescue can have 13.8 percent crude protein and a total digestible nutrient value (TDN) of 68 percent, providing a complete diet without supplementation for most classes of livestock. If cut in the seed-producing stage, crude protein levels may drop to 7.6 percent or lower with a TDN of 56 percent or less. Growing and lactating livestock consuming low protein and low TDN forage require supplemental feeding.
When do the county hayfields reach their nutritional peak? Tall fescue and orchardgrass often reach the boot state by the second or third week of May. Mower-conditioners come into their own this time of year, reducing curing time and improving your chances of avoiding the rain. Regrowth is quicker in May, allowing plants to recover in anticipation of a second cutting and better able to handle the hot weather ahead. A strong forage stand means less weed pressure and increased total yield over the growing season.
Second, mow high. Tall fescue and orchardgrass should never be grazed or mown below 4 inches. Weather aside, mowing at the proper height is the biggest challenge farmers face during hay season, as most manufacturers fail to design equipment with forage health in mind. Disc mowers revolutionized mowing but cut forage too short if not adjusted properly. Optional high-clearance skid shoes are available for some models but speak to the manufacturer before making modifications.
Worried about leaving too much hay by raising the cutting height? The bottom part of the plant is the least nutritious. Dropping the cutter bar from 4 inches to 2 inches will only add 200-300 pounds of low-quality forage per acre. Plus, forage will be stunted, regrowth will be slow, and weed pressure will increase. It’s just not worth it.
Finally, pace yourself, and don’t rush to beat the rain at the expense of safe operating procedures. An injury is far more serious than rained-on hay.