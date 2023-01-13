A new year presents the perfect opportunity to start afresh and make positive changes, which is why the majority of Americans make at least one New Year’s resolution in their lifetime.
Keeping that resolution is a different matter and depending on a person’s ability to keep a resolution, no matter how small a change it is, helps to determine whether they continue making them in future years. Renee Profitt, an employee at the Johnson County Clerk’s office said, “I don’t make New Year resolutions. Therefore, I don’t have to break any.” People have made New Year resolutions since ancient times, as the Babylonians had a tradition of making resolutions as early as 2000 B.C.
Though resolving to improve oneself at the beginning of a new year has been occurring for over four thousand years, the first recorded use of the phrase, New Year’s Resolution, was seen in a Boston newspaper in 1813. Resolutions, however, have changed over the years, from Medieval knights resolving to uphold their knightly values to a common 18th-century resolution ‘to have a stronger moral character,’ to more current resolutions that focus on temporal changes such as losing weight, exercising more, and eating healthier. This long-standing tradition of wiping the slate clean and starting anew at the beginning of a new year is still going strong.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, statistics regarding New Year’s resolutions are rather grim, as approximately eighty percent of resolutions across the board fail, and those that are not successful in keeping their resolutions usually give up on them less than three weeks into the new year. Mountain City resident Mary Jordan said, “after a lifetime of making New Year’s resolutions that were just too difficult to keep, I found that it’s better for me personally, just not to make any.” However, another Mountain City resident, Sasha Black, said, “I don’t usually make New Year’s resolutions, but I did this year, as I am resolved to take better care of myself.”
In 2022, the top resolutions included eating healthier, exercising more, getting finances in order, learning a new skill, reducing stress, spending more time with family, and breaking digital addictions, and though these seem like reasonable resolutions, according to a study conducted by the University of Scranton, having specific and measurable goals can lead to a more successful outcome. It is important to note that if you slip up, don’t give up, instead, forgive yourself and get back on track. Each new year provides an opportunity to make positive changes.