The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum are offering the Famous Spring Excursion on Saturday, May 20, 2023. This popular train ride takes passengers on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
The Spring Excursion is a unique opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the spring season while riding the railroad through the Great Smoky Mountains.
“We are very proud to give everyone a chance to ride a train,” said Mike Tilley, President of Watauga Valley Railroad Museum.
The scenic rail excursion travels from the historic depot in Bryson City, North Carolina, through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina, into the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge, then back to Bryson City. The views of the majestic Smoky Mountains in springtime can be enjoyed by passengers riding the rails.
Passengers have the choice to ride in climate-controlled first class, featuring large windows and lounge-car seating, or for those who are more adventurous and want to experience all the railroad ride can offer, open-air cars are available.
Open-air cars provide riders an opportunity for picture taking and a chance to experience first-hand the scenery. A third option for people interested in taking the train ride is the crown class ticket which also provides climate-controlled comfort. The tourist coach class cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh-air viewing. All classes of tickets offer seating in restored classic antique passenger cars.
To maximize passenger comfort, restrooms are available throughout the train.
The Spring Excursion offers passengers a special opportunity to view the Smoky Mountains as never before. While discussing how often the Spring Excursion trip happens, Tilley encouraged people to take advantage of the opportunity while it is available. “Never know when the railroads might be stopping them,” said Tilley, “since there are no passenger trains in our area, people need to take advantage of this trip.”
In addition to riding the rails, every ticket on the Spring Excursion includes free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum prior to boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars, and accessories.
For more information, pricing, or to buy tickets www.wataugavalleynrhs.org