Update:
Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan said the new app should be officially ready to launch on the first of the new year.
Original story:
Mountain City government has proudly launched a new communication platform to help residents quickly and easily obtain information about services and events on their mobile devices.
The new service, appropriately named, TextMyGov, is designed for smartphone users to receive alerts from local government entities. Citywide notifications, water, and police department alerts are on the roster of available information and alerts.
“The TextMyGov tool is now up and running,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan at a recent City Council meeting. “We encourage the public to check out our webpage and make use of this offer.”
According to officials, no download app is required to use TextMyGov. Sign-up is easy and free. To opt to receive messages, residents send a text message to the number 91896 and then type in the message line, MOUNTAINCITY to receive citywide notifications, MCWATERDEPT for water department notifications, and MCPOLICE for police department alerts.
Jordan emphasized that the new service is expected to greatly increase communication between residents and their elected officials.
“TextMyGov is a new platform that citizens can use to give us feedback on things we can work on or do,” he said. “It should benefit all of us greatly.”
Depending on what residents are trying to accomplish, TextMyGov can provide various types of responses, such as providing a quick answer to a question, information that can be found on the city's website, and offer links to direct residents to the correct place.
According to the TextMyGov website, when reporting an issue to the city, TextMyGov will guide residents through a series of steps to allow the submission of all necessary information and upload a picture.
Perhaps one of the best parts of the service is that it allows citizens to connect to the city from anywhere. The service promises that using text messaging allows citizens to engage with the city more efficiently, saving a trip to the office or waiting on hold.
Such a program is by no means new to most cities across the country. Thanks to the increase of mobile technology, such services have assisted government officials, law enforcement, and emergency management, especially during natural disasters, weather events, or just to let the public know about what is going on in town.
The Mountain City council unanimously agreed on the benefits of the new service and hope residents make good use of all the amenities it offers.
For more information, please contact Mountain City at 727-8005.