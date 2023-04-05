Local charity, Helping Others received a check for $2,500 from WoodmenLife on Tuesday during a presentation ceremony at its new location; the Fellowship Hall of Mountain City Church of God at 312 Dotson Lane, Mountain City.
WoodmenLife’s national community focus is ‘fighting hunger,’” said Shawn Lizana, Recruiting Sales Manager, “ So when Sales Representative Torie Poteet told me about this new soup kitchen starting up in her community to feed the needy, we knew we had to help them out.”
Helping Others was established in 2020 with the mission to do exactly what the name means-help people of Johnson County obtain necessities. In addition to selling donated goods, clothing, and household items at low prices, the charity also provides a food pantry where people can buy nonperishables at a low cost.
“Not only do they have the soup kitchen, but they help people who are in need of household items and personal hygiene products,” said Lizana,
“We are super excited to receive this,” said Debi Knerr, Vice President of Helping Others. “WoodmenLife is an insurance company out of Bristol. They wanted to help us because we do so much in Johnson County.”
The provision of clothing, nonperishable food, and household goods has been part of the mission’s charter since the very beginning. But since the relocation into a much larger facility, the charity has more room to offer even more services to those in need. One way the charity has expanded was last week’s opening of its soup kitchen.
“When the health inspector came Thursday, we were approved,” said Knerr, “We fed twenty-five people during the first meal served.”
Although the phrase soup kitchen readily suggests an image of a simple bowl of soup provided for dinner, the organizers of Helping Others have taken the term to another level. While that concept has been accurate in the past, the meal provided at the Helping Others soup kitchen is so much more than a simple bowl of soup.
“We had hot meat, potatoes, a vegetable, bread, and dessert,” Knerr said while discussing the first menu offered. “With the donation from WoodmenLife, we are going to use the money to purchase food. We are planning to offer a hot meal every day.”
“We are thankful for organizations like “Helping Others,” so people don’t go without food,” said Lizana, “We hope that we can do more to help support Helping Others in the near future.”
Hours Monday- Friday 10-4
For more information, call 423-471-0381 or Facebook Helping Others of Johnson County TN.