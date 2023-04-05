WoodmenLife Insurance Company representatives John Walters, Jody Lowery, Shawn Lizana Toni Crowder, and Tori Poteet present a $2,500 check to local charity, Helping Others at Fellowship Hall of Mountain City Church of God at 312 Dotson Lane, Mountain City. Theresa McElea, Debi Kneer, and Angie Johnson were on hand to receive the generous donation that will be supporting the charity’s new soup kitchen, which since its opening, has been feeding dozens of residents daily.