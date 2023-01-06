Johnson County Center for the Arts is excited to invite the community to its first AIR Engage Workshop on Thursday, February 16, at 6 pm.
The workshop is an entry point into a community of exchange, support, and development fueled by cutting-edge online resources and a powerful curriculum. It’s a model for communities who want to build economic sustainability into their communities in a whole new way. In short, AIR is the catalyst for finding solutions to some of society’s most pressing problems—and seizing some of its most exciting opportunities.
The Engage Workshop will be facilitated by Terri Morris and Cristy Dunn. It will bring community members together for a two-hour, free, interactive workshop designed to spark understanding and collaboration between creative and business-minded individuals.
This workshop will be followed by a three-day AIR SHIFT Workshop in March, which will result in a funding opportunity for a project designed by community members. Many in all walks of life — artists, makers, farmers, mechanics, nurses, accountants, small business owners, and others — want to accomplish more and contribute more. AIR is invaluable for anyone who wants to thrive in our constantly changing and ever-challenging world.
The workshop is designed to bring the arts and business communities together and will include statistics about the value of the creative economy, introductions to design thinking, community collaboration projects, and hands-on exercises that will help Johnson County explore how to leverage and grow our local creative economy.
This initiative is sponsored by Tennessee Arts Commission. For more information about this free workshop, visit and register at www.jocoartcenter.org