The Johnson County Historical Society was organized on September 22, 1977, at the First United Methodist Church under the leadership of Walter Wayne Wilson. The first acting president was John R. Butler, and by 1978 there were 108 members.
The first permanent meeting place was in August 1989, when the Welcome Center was completed. The museum was opened in 1990. From that time, the Historical Society and Museum have continued to grow and receive family artifacts of historical value.
The Society has continued to progress, and in 1986 the first volume of The History of Johnson County was published. Volume II and Volume III completed by 2015. Several other books have been published, including three cookbooks, A Pictorial History, two census books, and two marriage records. Currently, a book on death records is being compiled. All of these books are about Johnson County and are invaluable to family researchers.
When the Covid outbreak started in 2019, Society relied on modern technology to keep the organization together. That early experience with Zoom has led to lectures now being offered by live stream and on Zoom to the public. This year we have ventured into new avenues of presenting programs. In February, we visited Evelyn Cook in her home and broadcast our first “live chat.” In February, we went on location to Locals Deli for a visit with Tim Payne. Our ability to use technology to share and enhance programs is due to the ability of Annabeth Spinvey, Bob Morrison, Sheila, and Bill Caldwell. At this time, the Society has a Facebook page that has a following of 1092 people.
We are upgrading the museum by adding new lighting and installing “risers” under our showcases so the artifacts are easier to view. We have also enlarged our reference library, and with Jenny Johnson’s leadership, we are beginning to digitize our records and documents and set up an archive.
We currently have 39 people on our membership roll. Through the efforts of these members, the Historical Society will continue to protect and preserve the history of Johnson County.
Future projects will include the completion of the Musical Heritage Display, a Black History Display, and a Native American Display. We also plan on using technology to enhance the museum experience. In the near future we hope to offer tours to the schools that will help them appreciate history.