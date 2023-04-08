LIBRARY NEWS AND VIEWS

Who is…?
Biographies are a good way to learn about a person. Reading about someone’s life and accomplishments can inspire people to try harder to reach personal goals. Sharing lessons learned, both positive and negative, can have a big impact on someone’s life. Did you know that actress Hedy Lamar invented the basic technology that makes blue tooth technology possible? Or that Moe Howard, one of the Three Stooges, is responsible for contracts that allow actors to get residual payments for work each time a movie is played? Betty White refused network demands to replace a black dancer from her show in 1954, well before the civil rights movement. These are just a few of the interesting things you can learn from biographies. Biographies even have their own section of shelves. Below are a few biographies you may find interesting.
Biography Books and Movies
Daniel Boone: Pioneer Trailblazer, Jim Hargrove, J B BOO
Follow the life of this colonial pioneer, hunter, and woodsman, from his youth in the Pennsylvania wilderness to adventures in the sparsely settled South.
Who is Jane Goodall? Roberta Edward’s, J B GOO EDW
Jane Goodall always loved animals and wanted to study them in their natural habitats. So she went to Africa at a time when women were not accepted in the scientific world. Her ground-breaking research paved the way for future female scientists and changed our view of chimpanzees.
Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, Dolly Parton, B PAR
Dolly tells the rags-to-riches story of her life. Candid, warm, wise, and funny, Dolly proves why she is so loved.
Rocketman, DVD 32
An epic story of Elton John’s musical genius and his climb to fame.
