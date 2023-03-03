We are saddened to announce the passing of Frankie South, who passed away on Monday December 19th, 2022. He was born to Carol South and Shirley Osborne South. He loved riding a bicycle, hunting, playing softball, fishing and collecting arrowheads. Frankie worked at the shoe factory for many years and his trade after that was was construction, He was a painter and carpenter. He Loved his family and always said when something arose “Its going to be alright” He will be missed by his family among many others That he influenced and helped.
Survivors include his brothers, Gene South, Jimmy south, Johnny South and David South; his sister, Rebecca South Snyder; several cousins and special friends, Jack Proffitt and Kenny Price.