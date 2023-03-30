W. Vance Greer, age 81, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Vance was born on October 21, 1941 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Chester Greer and Nellie Gay Pennington Abernethy (March 13, 2021), In addition to his parents, Vance was preceded in death by his first wife, Billie Jean “B.J.” Greer; step-son, Joe Hux; several aunts and uncles.
Vance retired as a Geologist with Department of Interior, having worked in the pentagon. His retirement dream was to live on a golf course and play golf, which led to his home at Roan Valley and playing golf as long as he was able. He also worked for several years at the high school assisting handicapped children, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Those who knew him best would say he was smart, witty and fun to be around and there was several that stayed in touch with him throughout the years. Vance was a member of First Baptist Church and was known there by many as the candy-man, passing out candy to all.
Vance is survived by his wife of 21 years, Iris Hux Greer of Mountain City, TN; step-daughter, Lee Lewis (Wayne); sister, Karen Russo; numerous cousins and extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11:00 a,m.-12:00 noon at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 with Pastors Ricky Campbell and Jim Kelly to officiate. Pallbearers will be Wade Thomas, Wayne Lewis, Mike Morefield, Robert Glenn, and Ken Erickson. Honorary pallbearers are William Greer, Rudy Lucas and David Price. Graveside service and burial will follow from Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Damascus, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary, 977 Harbin Hill Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683 or Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/ o Flo Bellamy 3510 Hwy 421, N. Mountain City, TN 37683.
