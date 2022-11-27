Melinda Ann Eggers, age 41, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Mountain City Care Center. Melinda was born on November 25, 1981 to Connie Brown Roark and the late James Eggers. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bruce and Shelby Brown and Reece and Grace Eggers.
Melinda battled 7 years with cancer and fought it until her last breath. Her pride and joy was her dog, Buttercup.
The family would like to thank Watauga Medical Center, Wake Forest Medical Center, Mountain City Care Center, Johnson County EMS, and the Johnson County Cancer Support Group for all their loving care and support.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Connie Roark and husband Johnny Roark; son, Dustin Roark; brothers, Jonathan Roark, Jamie Eggers; grandmother, Ella Davis; step-mother, Francis Stapleton; special aunt, Stella Rose Tester; aunts, Ruby Eggers, Jeannie Eggers, Rose Eggers, Judy Furches, Kathy Roark, Linda South, Norma South; uncles, Wiley Eggers, Larry Story and wife Melissa; special friends, Francis Bunn, Louise Stout; several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Tyler Fenner officiating. The burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dustin Roark, Jonathan Roark, Johnny Roark, and Steve Roark.
At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 377 Lily Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
