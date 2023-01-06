We are saddened to announce the passing of Sharon Dawn Cable, 59, on December 25, 2022. She was born June 22, 1963 to Carl White and the late Carolyn Campbell White.
Sharon enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her family. She loved playing games on her tablet.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Pilk and brother Bobby "Buzz" White.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 41 years, Jerry Cable; father, Carl "Doodle" White; daughter, Heather Dugger (Craig) of Butler; son, Justin Cable (Lora) Butler, TN. sister, Barbara Edney, special loving granddaughter, Breanna Dugger; grandsons, Ryan Snyder and Benji Stout and several nieces and nephews; special friends, Debby Young, Rita Culler and Taylor White also survive.
Funeral service for Sharon will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Stout Hill Church of Christ with Donnie Cable and Brian Cable officiating. Burial will follow in Asher Branch Cemetery on Millard Cable Road. Visitation will be 10 a.m - 11 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Pallbearers are: Gary Cable, Marty Cable, Jackie Cable, Ellis Cable, Craig Dugger and Joe Hatley
Honorary pallbearers are: Michael Walsh, Charlie DeMartino, Alex Matthews and Ben Collins.
Professional services for the Cable family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683