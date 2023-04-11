On Thursday, March 30th, the Johnson County Senior Center hosted its third storytelling event this year. Led by Johnson County Historian Jenny Johnson-Manuel, the March storytelling focused on the history of Johnson County, dating back as far as the mid-1700s.
Before settlers ventured deep into the Appalachian Mountains, the lands known now as eastern Tennessee once served as hunting terrain and burial grounds for Indian tribes such as the Cherokee, the Creek, and the Yucchi.
A province of Great Britain from 1712-1766, east Tennessee fell under “The Colony of North Carolina” (one of the original thirteen colonies), which encompassed the territory spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River.
In 1769, Daniel Boone, on his way to Kentucky, traveled from the Yadkin River through Boone, NC, passing between Zionville, NC, and Trade, TN, following Roan Creek and then Watauga River to Elizabethton, TN.
Formerly considered part of Carter County, Johnson County did not become its own entity until December 1835. Named Johnson County after the early settler Thomas Johnson (1759-1835), the new county seat was created in the town of Taylorsville, which was eventually renamed Mountain City in 1885.
In the early 1900s, Johnson County became known as the “green bean capital of the world.” Within a few years, green beans grew from a $1,000 cash crop to a $1 million industry as Johnson County quickly became a leading producer of the crop. However, due to the introduction of mechanical pickers, which could not properly adjust to the county’s hilly terrain, green bean production soon tapered off in the mid-1960s.
After sharing this local history with the audience, Jenny Johnson-Manuel presented several noteworthy items, such as a quilt made in 1897, railroad spikes from The Peavine Railroad which were found along Gentry Creek, and several land deeds ranging from 1793 to 1828.
To learn more about the history of Johnson County, visit the Johnson County Welcome Center at 716 South Shady Street or call 727-5800.
For more information about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming storytelling event with Cristy Dunn on April 20th at 11:30 am, stop by the center M-F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or call 727-8883