The arrival of July finds Johnson County Farmers Market in full swing. The long-awaited tomatoes have made their debut, along with other summertime favorites like summer squash, zucchini, and cucumbers. Each week more products will be available at JCFM as your local farmers work hard to bring in the harvest of their springtime plantings.
The Grow Jo Co Kids garden class will meet this week. Be sure to stop by the kids' tent to make flower bombs with Sarah. Class participants will receive a $5 token to spend on fruits and vegetables.
SNAP customers, don’t forget to stop by the manager's table to get your $20.00 Double up Food Bucks match to make your food budget dollars go twice as far! Jenny and the
Playwrights will be providing the music this week, so be sure to stop by Ralph Stout Park Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and enjoy all JCFM has to offer.
Supporting local businesses is important to us all. To help customers get to know their local business owners better, for the rest of the market season, JCFM will be featuring a different vendor each week. This year we are adding a video to help customers get to see the vendor at work and get to know the process of what they do a little more. Find the link to this video in this article and on our Facebook page each week.
Scott tells us the following about Greiber Family Farm…”The greatest challenge farmers face is the weather; this year is proving to be cooler than average. This can lead to crops not growing as quickly as they should, reducing yields. At Greiber Family Farm, they take on mother nature by using a variety of techniques to mitigate the impact weather has on their crops.
The most obvious is their large 30’ by 70’ greenhouse that helps get crops like tomatoes started well before most people even think about planting them outside. Arnold Greiber recounted their first year of farming when a July thunderstorm dropped marble-sized hail, knocking chunks out of all that year's tomatoes right before they were set to ripen. After that, he made it a top priority to build a greenhouse to protect the tomato crop.
Another technique they use is covering crops like summer squash and cucumbers with a lightweight frost cloth from the time of transplanting until the flowers start to open. These heat-loving plants thrive under protection from our cold spring nights and windy spring days. Scott Greiber, who manages the planting schedule, says by burying the edges of the frost cloth, they get the added benefit of keeping Cucumber Beetles from feeding on young plants and spreading disease that will cause the plants to suddenly wilt and die.
The techniques Greiber Family Farm uses to combat weather extend to even the roots of plants.
They use a machine designed to form raised beds that bury irrigation tubing and then cover the bed with a thin plastic cover. The use of drip irrigation helps fight dry spells and delivers water directly to the roots. While the plastic covering prevents the wind and direct sun from drying the soil. The plastic “mulch” comes in different colors that provide additional benefits. They use a black film to help heat up the soil in the spring for heat-loving plants. Then a White film to help keep the soil cool for spring crops that don’t like the heat or summer plantings where a black film would heat the soil too much. Scott is also experimenting with a clear film that would allow weed seeds to germinate but then would heat the ground too much, killing the weeds. After the weeds are killed, the film is removed, and crops that are difficult to keep weed-free, like radishes, can be planted.”
Be sure to stop by and visit with Scott at this week’s market, he is always happy to share knowledge about growing produce, and he provides a wide variety of fresh, high-quality produce.