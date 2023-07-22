At June’s meeting, Mark Hagaman, an experienced and long-time member of the JoCo Beekeepers, mentioned he was moving some of his hives. Not moving them across the yard but to Wilkes County, NC, where sourwood blooms in abundance.
As a newbie, I wondered, “Can this be done without confusing the bees?” The answer: absolutely. Welcome back to learning about the fascinating life cycle of the honey bee hive.
Older foragers are a little confused for a few days at their new location while they re-orient and find new food sources. But the rapid life cycle of the hive comes to the rescue as new foragers emerge: they don’t know they moved, so life carries on.
This simple fact has created one of the US’s largest symbiotic relationships between honey beekeepers and cropland owners that, according to a 2018 USDA report, maintains an annual $20 billion economy of pollination, honey, and produce.
In the US, many farmers cannot rely on native bees or even local honey bees to sufficiently pollinate their vast swaths of croplands. Rather they rent honey beehives from nearly sixteen hundred migratory beekeepers, each with thousands of hives, who traverse the country via interstate and tractor trailers between February and November.
For example, over thirty-one billion honey bees converge on California’s eight hundred and ten thousand acres of almond trees in early spring. Migratory beekeepers receive an average of $211 per hive for their services. This relationship creates seven hundred billion almonds — fifty to eighty percent of the world’s annual crop.
For the remainder of the year, the hives are moved to other locations with crops that need pollination. Explore the infographic to learn more about honey bee crop pollination over the US throughout the remainder of the warm months.
On a more local scale, I look forward to sampling Hagaman’s sourwood honey with its distinctive taste and pale color, knowing that his bees traveled to make it.