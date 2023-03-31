January may have been National Poverty Awareness Month, but several Johnson County organizations take poverty very seriously every day of every month.
According to 2021 data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, Johnson County’s poverty rate is an estimated 23.7 percent. For comparison, in 2021, the official national poverty rate was 11.6 percent. This means that Johnson County’s projected poverty rate is twice that of the national average.
With the rising costs of food and housing, it’s no wonder that almost a quarter of folks in Johnson County are struggling to make ends meet. Fortunately, the county has a number of compassionate organizations and churches that are working together to feed and clothe the many in the county who need it.
Helping Others is one of those organizations, and now that the nonprofit is set up and settled in at its new location in the Fellowship Hall of Mountain City Church of God, staff members are making moves towards accomplishing the next big step in the vision–a soup kitchen to serve all.
“The soup kitchen has been the dream since we got the building,” said Theresa McElea, Helping Others Founder and President.
McElea shared that the health inspector is scheduled to come this week and make sure that the kitchen is up to code. Helping Others staff plans to serve its first bowls of soup this Saturday, April 1. By McElea’s estimations, Helping Others will be able to feed between 30 and 40 people per day.
One woman who has utilized Helping Others’ services has decided to return the favor by serving as a volunteer. “They’re family to us. These people have helped us, and we’re going to give back.”
Helping Others receives food donations from Food Lion, Second Harvest Food Bank, and local churches, but once the soup kitchen is in full swing, staff members anticipate that they will need additional donations to feed the community.
Keith Childress, Store Manager of the Mountain City Food Lion, does what he can to make sure no food is wasted at the grocery store on S Shady Street. Childress said that at least three local churches pick up produce, meat, and deli food to distribute through their charities.
“We don’t waste food. Anything we can donate, we do,” Childress said. Other Food Lion locations also donate excess food to their communities, and Childress mentioned that anyone can apply for donations through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation at foodlion.com/in-our-community/food-lion-feeds/.
Several churches in Johnson County, including First Christian Church and Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, also have food banks and resources for folks in need.