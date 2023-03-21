The recent warm weather has everyone thinking about planting gardens and their favorite fresh summer produce. As the growing season approaches, so does the opening of the Johnson County Farmers Market.
Opening day for the 2023 Johnson County Farmers Market season is scheduled for May 6 at Ralph Stout Park. Thanks to our wonderful community and supportive customers, JCFM had its best season on record last year, and the vendors and volunteers are looking forward to serving you again in 2023 with the highest quality fresh produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items from local farmers, bakers, and crafters.
If you have ever thought about joining JCFM, now is a great time to do it! JCFM is accepting applications for vendors for the 2023 season. You can find the vendor application and rules and regulations on our website www.johhsoncountyfm.com. Applications can be emailed to marketmanager@johnsoncountyfm.com, or mailed to 110 Court Street Mountain City. If you
have any questions or would like more information about becoming a vendor, feel free to email marketmanager@johnsoncountyfm.com.
As for getting an early start on your gardening, now is the perfect time to begin preparing your soil and garden beds for spring planting. Remember, though, that the average last frost date for Mountain City is May 15th, so be patient and don’t get in too big of a rush to plant those warm-weather plants.