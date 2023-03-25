Spring is in the air, along with snow flurries. Last week’s blast of cold air may have damaged our tree fruit crop, particularly those already in bloom. Time will tell. Spring will eventually win out over snow and ice, which means it's time to consider pest control strategies for fruit, berry, pasture, hay ground, and vegetable crops. The majority of farmers, gardeners, and lawn-care enthusiasts can access the products they need from the shelves of our local farm and garden supply stores. But over-the-counter products are not always up to the task of controlling specific weeds, insects, and diseases.
In the same way, Tylenol and Vitamin C can’t cure an infection. Specific pest problems and/or production models sometimes require a particular and specialized pesticide treatment. In those circumstances, farmers, greenhouse growers, and nursery producers utilize Restricted-Use pesticide products. Restricted-Use pesticides are highly controlled, monitored, and only employed for specific purposes by individuals qualified to use them. Not labeled for general use, Restricted-use pesticides are those products registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) as products with the potential to cause unreasonable adverse effects to the environment and injury to applicators or bystanders without added restrictions. The “Restricted Use” classification restricts a product, or its uses, to use by a specified applicator or someone under the certified applicator's direct supervision.
Applicators who have been through training and passed an exam are referred to as Private Applicators. Private Applicators, or PAs, are individuals who use, supervise the use of or purchase pesticides classified as restricted-use for the purpose of producing an agricultural commodity on property owned or rented by the individual or the employer.
Private Applicator licenses are issued on a 3-year basis, and all licenses issued since 2020 will expire on June 30, 2023. Beginning July 2023, all private applicators wishing to keep their certification are required to attend recertification training, pass an applicator certification exam prior to July 1, 2023, and obtain at least three hours of approved pesticide safety training between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2026.
UT Extension is offering recertification training and administering the private applicator exam on April 4 from 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration by March 31 is required as there will be no at-the-door registration. The registration fee is $25. Please call the Johnson County UT/TSU Extension office at 423-727-8161 for more information.