Johnson County is a recipient of a dealer direct grant that will provide the school system with two electric school buses, Secondary Supervisor Dr. Stephen Long said.
Long said that Cumberland, one of the county’s trusted school bus vendors, approached the school system about a lottery opportunity for electric buses. The county entered the lottery and was selected for two buses.
Johnson County Director of Accounts and School Board Member Russell Robinson said that this program is an “allocation from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) authorization.”
With a dealer direct grant, the payment goes directly to the vendor rather than through the school system, Long said. Long went on to explain that the bidding has already been done and approved on Sourcewell, the state’s bidding platform–so the county never saw any money and never had to solicit a bid.
In order to receive the electric school buses, the county will have to retire two diesel-powered school buses–but the plan is to remove two buses that are on already on their way out. “We're not taking two usable buses off the rotation, but two buses that we have to retire anyway,” Long said.
Although Long does not know when the new buses will be delivered, the county is already preparing to integrate the two electric buses into its fleet. The school system has met with Mountain Electric Cooperative about installing two charging stations near the bus garage.
While these electric school buses may be the first of their kind in Johnson County, they’re not new to the region. Johnson City and some surrounding counties are already using electric school buses.
According to Long, there has been some discussion and concern about the safety and reliability of electric school buses. “We’ve had a fair amount of nervousness,” Long said.
Cumberland has assured the school that their electric buses are held to the same safety standards as its combustion-engine school buses. Newer technology allows batteries to be built with more stable materials, eliminating the concern of volatility.
“We’ve had questions about how well the electric buses will handle our hilly terrain, and we’ve been told that the buses will handle our terrain well,” Long said. “It turns out that hills are advantageous–when you go downhill, it recharges the battery,”
There are a few key differences between operating an electric school bus and a combustion-engine school bus, and the school system will prepare drivers accordingly. “We plan to provide special training for drivers and anyone who will be a substitute driver,” Long said. “There will be some getting used to and some training.”
As for electric motor repair, Long explained that Cumberland has a warranty for the life of their electric buses. The schools will handle all other maintenance.
According to Robinson, the county has been purchasing two buses a year for the school system, as worn-out buses have had to be replaced. Long believes that this dealer direct grant could potentially give the county a year off from buying school buses. “It’s a win-win,” Long said.