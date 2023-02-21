In a story titled, “Johnson County Trails Association confirms plans to connect Laurel Creek Trail with Virginia Creeper Trail,” printed in the Tomahawk on February 1st and published online on February 2nd, the article reported that the JCTA had made an agreement with the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy to connect the two trails.
However, contrary to earlier information, officials familiar with the topic informed the Tomahawk that the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy actually has no agreement with the Johnson County Trails Association to extend the Laurel Creek Trail to the Creeper Trail at this time.
“The Conservancy does not have an agreement with the JCTA, nor does the Conservancy have the authority to enter such an agreement,” Lisa Quigley, Executive Director of the VCTC, said. “Only the owner of the property where the proposed trail would be constructed -- in this case, the US Forest Service -- has the authority to do so.”
USFS personnel seconded Quigley’s comments that there is no plan currently in place to extend the Laurel Creek Trail to the Virginia Creeper Trail. Area maps show that all land surrounding the Laurel Creek Trail is a national forest and not held by private landowners.
Linda Moon, a member of the Board of Directors of the JCTA, also confirmed that no formal agreement to tie in the two trails has yet been made., Moon, however, did point to one collaboration between Washington County and Johnson County wherein the former did agree to contribute funds to an Economic Impact Study to be conducted in Johnson County.
According to a previous story published in the Tomahawk on December 9, the Economic Impact Study will be used to “analyze change to see how it impacts the selected area’s business revenue, profits, wages, and jobs.” One area of focus may be tourism related to local trail systems.
Local hikers and bicyclists are still hopeful that the Virginia Creeper Trail and the Laurel Creek Trail may one day be connected. Unfortunately, the geography of the area makes it challenging to create a safe, accessible route at present.
Although wishful thinking on the part of local outdoor enthusiasts, for now, folks will need to drive, rather than hike, from the Laurel Creek Trail to the Virginia Creeper Trail.