Jen Skarsaune from Lucky Dog Homestead and Yoga Studio has partnered with Doe Mountain Recreation Authority to provide summer yoga classes for locals and tourists alike. DMRA is known for its motorized trails and off-highway vehicle rentals, but the 8,600-acre park also has many miles of nonmotorized hiking and biking trails.
Skarsaune, a 200-hour Yoga Alliance Certified Teacher, has her own farm in Butler but wanted a quiet, wooded place to offer yoga classes. “I had hiked at Doe Mountain a few times, and when I was looking for a spot for Yoga with Trees decided to approach them,” Skarsaune said. “A lot of people don’t realize that DMRA has more to offer than just motorized trails.”
DMRA leadership granted Skarsaune’s request, and she helped DMRA and the Johnson County Trails Association apply for the Fox Factory Trail Trust. The partners were awarded $10,000, which was used to build five activity pods that incorporate birding, forest therapy, and yoga on both the motorized and nonmotorized trails.
With the addition of the kiosks, visitors to DMRA can engage in self-led yoga and Skarsaune’s yoga classes, which are far from typical.
Skarsaune teaches a niche form of yoga that she calls ‘Yoga with Trees.’ “All the poses are done standing next to a tree using it for support rather than using a mat,” Skarsaune said. “I also like to incorporate walking meditation and mindfulness meditation into my Yoga with Trees classes.”
Walking meditation is just as it sounds–a type of meditation that involves breathwork and intentional movement. It’s an excellent form of meditation for people who have difficulty sitting still, according to Skarsaune.
“Yoga with Trees is for everyone,” Skarsaune said. “I think it gives people who have never done yoga a little taste of the poses as well as showing them that there are other ways to meditate than just sitting meditation which can be very difficult for some people.”
Going forward, Skarsaune will host Yoga with Trees classes at DMRA on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month through the summer and monthly on Saturday at Doe Valley Farm in Mountain City. Classes are $12 per person.
“The class is also a great way for those who regularly do yoga to switch up their practice a little bit, get outside and incorporate the benefits of being in nature to the many benefits of practicing yoga,” Skarsaune said.
Aside from Yoga with Trees, Skarsaune also offers Wellbeing in the Woods classes. According to Skarsaune, Wellbeing in the Woods is a three-hour mini-retreat that combines Yoga with Trees, Nature Therapy (Forest Bathing), a song circle, and a locally foraged and sourced lunch. Contact Skarsaune for details regarding pricing for these events.
Skarsaune will also be leading yoga classes and wellness events at the upcoming Appalachian Trail Vista Summit in August. Wellbeing in the Woods will be offered as an excursion on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doe Valley Farm. On Sunday, August 6, Skarsaune will offer Yoga with Trees on campus and will also offer a workshop on walking meditation.
For more information about Lucky Dog Homestead and Yoga Studio or to reserve your spot in an upcoming class, visit https://www.facebook.com/luckydoghomestead or email Jen Skarsaune at luckydoghomestead.yoga@gmail.com.
Wellbeing in the Woods
Doe Valley Farm
Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Yoga with Trees
Sunday, August 6