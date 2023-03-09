Doe Mountain Recreation Area has built a name for itself in the community for ATV use, but the park also boasts miles of beginner-friendly hiking and biking trails.
The park will be celebrating these new trails in a free all-day event on Saturday, March 25. The backup rain date for the event will be the following Saturday, April 1.
Guided hikes and bike rides will be available starting at 10 am. Participants will need to bring their own gear, including backpacks, bikes, and helmets.
On their website, doetn.com, Doe Mountain Recreation Area offers both day and annual passes for purchase. The passes are specific to a variety of outdoor activities, including horseback riding, ATV and dirtbike use, and, of course, mountain biking and hiking. Passes of each kind can be purchased in person at the Adventure Center at 1203 Harbin Hill Road. But on 2023 Bike & Hike Day, fees for hiking and mountain biking will be waived.
Josh Collins, Doe Mountain Recreation Area’s Construction Supervisor, says that the purpose of the event is to showcase a new 3.6-mile, beginner-friendly trail. “We’re currently building on our non-motorized trails,” Collins said. “This is our stepping stone.”
Collins confirmed that this beginner-friendly loop is truly an accessible trail for folks of all fitness levels. “Overall, it’s a mellow grade with 300 feet of elevation change total,” Collins said.
This trail will hopefully be the first of many more hiking trails to be built at Doe Mountain Recreation Area.
At the 2023 Bike & Hike Day, bikers will also be utilizing the same loop, but Collins has the plan to ensure organization on the shared-use trail.
To keep everyone safe, hikers will walk one way, and bikers will pedal in the opposite direction. “The trail is six feet wide at minimum, so it’s plenty wide enough to walk two abreast and have good sight lines,” Collins said. “We’ve tried to manage user conflicts by recommending different directional use for hikers and bikers so that they will meet head-on, rather than startling one another.”
As if the views weren’t enough, Doe Mountain’s staff have added one more attraction to the mix: geocaching. Geocaching is a lot like a treasure hunt–the list of coordinates can be downloaded from Doe Mountain’s website, and participants use their GPS to find the caches, complete with a small prize inside.
But that’s still not all–Collins shared that the loop also has interactive stations along the trail, each with its own theme. “One unique thing we put on the loop is activity pods,” Collins said. “There are five different stations, including nature therapy, birding, and yoga.”
Between the interesting facts, fun activities, and beautiful views planned for March 25, Doe Moutain’s 2023 Bike & Hike Day will be a memorable day for everyone.