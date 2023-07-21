Words are powerful tools. They can build a person up and encourage them to achieve great things; they can also negatively influence a person, causing them to doubt their own abilities, self-worth, and direction in life.
According to a study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH), children who regularly speak negatively about themselves experience higher anxiety and stress levels. Negative words, whether spoken, heard, read, or written, strongly impact an individual’s perception of themselves, their environments, and their circumstances. If prolonged, this exposure to negative words can eventually lead to long-term seasons of depression, anxiety, and loneliness.
On the other hand, regular exposure to positive words, whether from friends, relatives, or self-talk, encourages an individual to better performance, increased motivation and innovative thinking, and have a more positive outlook on life.
Studies have shown that even developing a regular writing habit relieves stress, releases creativity, sharpens and clarifies communication, helps fight negative feelings such as depression, and can even improve memory and comprehension.
Writing gives the mind space to process events, experiences, and difficult memories. Keeping a daily journal or exploring the world of storytelling can open doors of opportunity and growth for individuals of any age.
The Johnson County Senior Center firmly believes in the power of words and endeavors to regularly encourage its members through the spoken and written word. This encouragement often takes the form of the center’s weekly phone reassurance outreach, handwritten cards, as well as annual Birthday and Christmas letters, and the center’s weekly Writing Club.
Meeting every Friday at 1:30 p.m., the Writing Club functions as a place for writers of all levels to come together and explore the wonderful world of storytelling. Creating a space for the expression of thoughts, helpful critiques, and the sharing of ideas, the Writing Club offers an opportunity for members to utilize their words in a positive, meaningful way.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center, drop by M-F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or call 727-8883.