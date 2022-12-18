A ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly opened Blue Ridge Comfort Inn kicked off a beautifully decorated, deliciously served, and warmly welcomed grand opening celebration last Saturday located at 2246 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City.
Compliments to the chef, co-owner Jim Macholz for the homemade sticky buns and to the Moose Caboose for preparing and serving their signature coffee drinks generously paid for by Jim and Linda Macholz. The ribbon cutting kicked off around 10 a.m., followed by an open house showcasing the Inn, a workshop area that was transformed into a meet and greet space decorated in holiday cheer, the now open craft and gift shop, and the cabinet shop.
All under one roof, the Macholz welcomed each of their guests both warmly and with genuine enthusiasm. Approximately 40-50 people were in attendance throughout the course of the celebration, and many people perused the craft and gift shop, leaving with goodies marked down through the end of the year. Some who stopped by to welcome, congratulate and tour the Inn included Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter, Grand Supreme Miss. Kingsport/Johnson City - DeAnna Greer, accompanied by her mom, Kelly Greer, High Country Crawl Space and Construction owners Nathan Wolford and Tony “Evan” Combs, State Rep. Scotty Campbell, County Commissioner (District 7) Gina Meade, just to name a few.
Wolford and Combs worked on the framing, porches, and crawl space on the main house and Inn. Wolford said, “Jim and Linda were our first clients. They gave us a shot.” Jim Macholz responded with, “we’ve built a relationship with Nathan and Evan. They do good work.”
Business clients turned to friends, shared stories, and joked around during the grand opening celebration. Jim also has the custom design cabinet shop on the same property as the Inn, now, he can design someone’s kitchen, and Wolford and Combs can install it for clients. Jim added, “I don’t usually like to make referrals,” but Jim doesn’t mind to refer High Country Crawl Space and Construction, LLC. “They do good work.” Linda, already thinking about Valentine's Day, is currently taking orders now through February 5, 2023, for specialty gift baskets for that special person in your life for the rapidly approaching Valentine’s holiday.
Linda can be reached at (727) 222-7401. All she needs to customize the gift is a budget, name, and an idea of what the receiver of the gift likes, and Linda will customize a thoughtful gift on the client's behalf. And if a local getaway is all one needs, schedule a night at the Inn and plan ahead to have the gift waiting upon arrival.
The thought and effort will surely delight a loved one.