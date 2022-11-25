•Christmas on Main, Friday, December 2, from 5-8 p.m.
Local vendors, special singing, Santa and more.
Main Street Mountain City, TN
•Christmas Tree Lighting, Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m.
Courthouse Lawn, downtown Mountain City, TN
•Festival of Trees - Celebration Kick-off, Saturday,
December 3, from 1-5 p.m., Johnson County Welcome Center, 716 S Shady Street, Mountain City, TN. Kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1-4 p.m.
•Cookie Walk, Saturday, December 3 from 2-4 p.m.
Johnson County Welcome Center - Downstairs Activity Room, 716 S Shady Street | Mountain City, TN, Enjoy special holiday cookies and beverages. Proceeds from these events will
benefit the Johnson County Historical Society and Johnson County Museum.
•2022 Christmas Parade - theme “Christmas at the Movies”
Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.