Up-coming Holiday Events

•Christmas on Main, Friday, December 2, from 5-8 p.m.

Local vendors, special singing, Santa and more.

Main Street Mountain City, TN

•Christmas Tree Lighting, Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m.

Courthouse Lawn, downtown Mountain City, TN

•Festival of Trees - Celebration Kick-off, Saturday,

December 3, from 1-5 p.m., Johnson County Welcome Center, 716 S Shady Street, Mountain City, TN. Kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 1-4 p.m.

•Cookie Walk, Saturday, December 3 from 2-4 p.m.

Johnson County Welcome Center - Downstairs Activity Room, 716 S Shady Street | Mountain City, TN, Enjoy special holiday cookies and beverages. Proceeds from these events will

benefit the Johnson County Historical Society and Johnson County Museum.

•2022 Christmas Parade - theme “Christmas at the Movies”

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.