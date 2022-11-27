Laura Jane Whitley, age 78, passed away on November 15, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Laura was born June 1, 1944 to the late Aubrey and Rachel Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie Daniel Whitley.
Laura was well known for her prayer warriors group that she started several years ago. She also enjoyed her weekly trips to the farmer’s market. Laura loved the Lord and was saved at her hometown church, Samaria Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Kimberly Macior, Karyn Hopson; sister, Carolyn Baker; grandchildren, Logan, Carson, Addie Macior and LeahRay Whitley; niece, Sharon Pegram and aunt, Martha Kirk Murray.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home.
