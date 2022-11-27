Judy Ann Dunn, age 61, passed away on November 17, 2022 at her home. Judy was born April 22, 1961 to the late Jesse Emmett and Ella Mae Owens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Mae Tester and sister, Vicky Courtner.
Judy was a loving woman who cared for everyone and would do anything for anyone. She especially loved her girls and grandbabies. Judy really enjoyed flowers and plants. She was a very hard worker who was a firm believer in God and attended Faith Gospel Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Crystal Hicks (Jason) and Melissa Dunn (Joshua Furches); grandchildren, Trinity Tester, Anthony Dixon, Ciara Hicks (CJ), Tyler Hicks, Isaiah Eller, and Aubrionna Dunn; great-grandchild, Kashtyn Huete; brothers, Jim Owens (Missy), Ronnie Owens, and Donald Owens; sister, Linda Hayworth; special friends, Valerie Wilcox, Cora Walls, Della Coffer, and many more; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Judy requested no formal services held. A gathering of close family and friends will take place from 11:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home, 322 Waters Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Judy Ann Dunn has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.