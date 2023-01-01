What kind of change will 2023 bring? Undoubtedly there are many predictions currently circulating about what 2023 will be like, but in the end who can say with any certainty what changes will unfold in the days ahead?
Only the Lord knows for certain what the future holds and if we will walk close to Him, He will, by His Word, and by His Holy Spirit prepare us for any changes, or challenges coming in 2023, either great or small.
Change happens without our consent. Throughout life on this earth we live on the fine edge of change. Some years come and go with very little change. A whole year may pass and the only change we notice is that we are a year older and maybe a pound or two heavier. However, some years may bring change that set us on an entirely new course in life.
The people, places, and things that fill our lives are always in flux and change with time. We may be surprised how much has changed if we take time to consider what our life was like only a few years ago. Change can come gradually or suddenly. Change can alter life a little or a lot, temporarily or permanently. The future comes at us and with it comes change.
When it comes to change, the only constant is that change is continually at work, like the ticking of a clock that marks the passing of time day after day as our world changes all around.
At times, we are able to manage some of the changes that life brings, but other times in spite of our best efforts we find we have very little control over the changes that come.
As temporary citizens of this world the best we can do is to learn to work with change and make the most of it as it happens. The Lord fully understands change and He will help, guide, strengthen, and teach us how to best work through the various changes we encounter in life. He never changes and He will hold us steady through every change that happens.
Each day the world changes and grows more complex and drifts further into uncertainty and insecurity. The daily news seems to be very persistent in reminding us constantly of all the bad things that happen around the world. If we focus on what is going wrong in the world we can easily be overcome by anxiety and fear of the unknown. But if we give our attention to the One who made the worlds we can rest in Him and live without dread or fear of the future.
We can rest easy at night in the fact that Jesus has already overcome the world and if we will trust Him fully, in faith; He will sustain us through whatever change the future holds.
John 16:33 KJV
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
The words “be of good cheer” also holds the meaning “to be of good comfort,” or “to be of good courage.” Because Jesus has overcome the world, we can take courage and we can rest in what He has already done. We can face every change that will come in 2023, fear and worry free.
The apostle John adds more understanding to how Jesus’ victory over the world affects us personally when he said, “whatsoever is born of God overcomes the world.” Those that make Jesus Lord of their lives are granted access to world overcoming faith because they fully trust and rely on Jesus as the Son of God!
1 John 5:4-5 KJV
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
5 Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?
During these uncertain and ever changing times one can find a place of refuge and safety in the Lord Jesus Christ. He is our Rock, our Fortress, our Deliverer, our Strength, our Shield, our Salvation, and in Him can we trust.
Psalms 18:2-3 KJV
2 The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.
3 I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies.
Psalms 28:7 KJV
7 The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him.
The things that are seen are temporary; they are ever changing, but the Lord is eternal and never changes and God’s Word is as eternal and unchangeable as He.
So when we walk close to the Lord and look to His Word for guidance and fortitude, He will help us maneuver through all the changes we may encounter in 2023.
2 Corinthians 4:18 KJV
18 While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.
Every year brings change and 2023 will be no different. If we place our trust in the Lord Almighty and live by His unchanging Word it really doesn’t matter what changes 2023 may bring, because “...we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. [Romans 8:37]
Romans 8:37 KJV
37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.