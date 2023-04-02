John 16:7 KJV
7 Nevertheless I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you.
Before Jesus went to the cross, He gave a promise of immeasurable value. He promised that He would send the Comforter. He said, “It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come...” In this instance, the word expedient means: better; profitable; to your advantage. One might ask the question, “How could it be better after Jesus leaves?” The Scripture records that He raised the dead, healed the sick, calmed the storms, fed the multitudes, and set the captives free. The Father anointed Jesus with the Holy Ghost and power as He went about doing good and healing all that were oppressed of the devil.
How could it possibly be better after Jesus departs? Nevertheless, Jesus said that when the Comforter comes it will be better. So who is this Comforter and what will He do to make things better? Jesus clearly states who the Comforter is in [John 14:26]. The Comforter is the Holy Spirit who will teach us all things.
John 14:26 KJV
26 But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.
Jesus also calls the Comforter the Spirit of Truth.
John 15:26 KJV
26 But when the Comforter is come, whom I will send unto you from the Father, even the Spirit of truth, which proceedeth from the Father, he shall testify of me:
Referring to the Holy Spirit, Jesus said, “I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that He may abide with you forever.” Was Jesus’ prayer answered? Of course it was. The Father has already sent the Comforter to abide with us forever. The Comforter doesn’t come and go. He is always present to help us in whatever way we need help.
John 14:16 KJV
16 And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever;
The Holy Spirit is the Comforter and the Spirit of Truth, but what does He do to make things better for us like Jesus said He would? To answer this question more fully it may be helpful to see how Noah Webster defined the English word Comforter in the year 1828.
COMFORTER - 1. One who administers comfort or consolation; one who strengthens and supports the mind in distressed danger. [I looked for comforters, but found none. - Psalms 69:20] 2. The title of the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name – he shall teach you all things. John 14:16. Noah Webster’s 1828
The Holy Spirit is ever present waiting for His invitation to comfort, console, teach, lead, guide, strengthen, and help us. However, too often instead of trusting and depending on the Comforter for help, we try to manage life on our own. Looking for answers or guidance in all the wrong places and trying to figure things out by reason or by praying fear filled or worried prayers rather than look to the Comforter for help is exhausting.
If it seems like we are receiving no help from the Holy Spirit, could it be that we haven’t asked Him in faith for His help? Or maybe that we haven’t allowed Him to helps us? The Holy Spirit is ever willing and present to strengthen, encourage, and take hold together with us in whatever way we need His help. But He doesn’t push us aside and help us without our invitation, our consent, or our cooperation.
The Holy Spirit is also our Counselor. He will counsel and lead us into all truth and show us things to come. The Holy Spirit will prepare us for the days ahead if we will cooperate with Him.
John 16:13 KJV
13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.
When we are born again, the Holy Spirit comes to live in our heart but too often, we look to people for help rather than turning to the Greater One on the inside. With help from the Greater One, we can overcome any situation in life because Greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world.
1 John 4:4 KJV
4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is IN YOU, than he that is in the world.
John 14:17 KJV
17 Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be IN YOU.
John 14:23 KJV
23 Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him.
It is so wonderful in the midst of the perplexities of this life to have the Comforter guiding and standing with us. We can find rest and peace in the midst of trying circumstances with the Comforter’s help. Our answers are found in God’s Word and by help from the Comforter who will council, teach, guide, strengthen, comfort, and consol us, because greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world. Thank God the Comforter has been sent and He will abide with us forever!