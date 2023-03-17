On The Lord’s Day (Sunday) March 5th 2023, Rodney (Howard) Brooks, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 79 at his home in Mountain City Tennessee surrounded by family.
Howard was born in Clatsop County, Oregon on July 10th 1943. Although he lived in many places during his childhood, he settled in Molalla, Oregon in the early 1960’s where he lived most of his adult years.
On March 24th 1979, Howard, a single father of two children, married the love of his life of 45 years, Linda, a young widow with 5 children. He was a sawmill worker at Publisher’s Lumber Products for 21 years, and during that time he and Linda became adoptive parents of 6 more children. After retiring from the mill, he began working for the Molalla River School District as a custodian and retired as Head Custodian in 2007 after 20 years. He and Linda then moved to Canby, Oregon. Being the hard worker that he was, he accepted a part time job offer as janitor of Canby Adult Center where he worked for 12 more years, and at the age of 75 he decided to fully retire and move to Mountain City Tennessee, where he spent the last 3 1/2 years of his life.
Brother Howard was saved by the grace of God and baptized in 1984. He was a faithful member of Mount View Baptist Church in Oregon and Mountain City Baptist Church in Mountain City, Tennessee. He loved the Lord, loved God’s Word and loved God’s people and enjoyed serving the Lord in so many different ways and always found opportunity to share the gospel even in his last days.
Howard is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Lori Phipps of Cheney, Wa., son Michael Brooks of McMinnville, Or., daughter Barb Rea of Colton, Or., son Steve Shelley of Mountain City, Tn., son Ken Shelley of Lewisburg, Tn., daughter Karla Johnson of Canby, Or., daughter Marjie Cole of Scappoose, Or., daughter Kara Brooks of Gresham, Or., daughter Shyamali Brooks of McMinnville, Or., son Marc Brooks of Otis, Or., daughter Mindy Brooks of Canby, Or., and son Rik Brooks of Willamette, Or., 30 grandchildren 42 great-grandchildren, as well as 4 great-great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.
Howard loved to hunt, listen to music, and play pool and spend time with his family, church family and the many friends that he made over the years of his blessed life.
His life Bible verse was John 15:5
“I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.”
A celebration of the life of Howard Brooks will be held on Wednesday, March 15th 2023 at 7:00 pm at Mountain City Baptist Church, 936 N. Church St. Mountain City, Tennessee 37683, Pastor Tyler Fenner and Pastor Daniel Jones officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.
The family of Rodney Howard Brooks has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.