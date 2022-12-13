Perched high in the topmost branches of a gnarled black gum tree, three large clumps of mistletoe hang out of my reach, tempting me to fetch a ladder. As a boy, I remember watching a young man climb up and harvest several sprigs – creeping precariously out the limbs for a hard-won handful of leathery green leaves set amongst short twisted branches speckled with translucent berries. Holding the ladder, an old man missing most of his teeth was unable to contain either his excitement or the tobacco juice dripping down his chin. “We’ll have a Merry Christmas now!” It took a few years to realize something more than mistletoe was floating over my head that day.
Mistletoe is one of the forest's most unusual plants. Hemi-parasitic, mistletoe roots penetrate their host trees, stealing water and nutrients. Not a complete freeloader, green mistletoe leaves contain chlorophyll, processing their own food through photosynthesis, but they can only survive and reproduce on a living host. Large established trees sporting a few mistletoe accents rarely notice the intrusion. However, heavily infested trees may become less vigorous and stunted, and branches may die when combined with the added stress of drought, extreme temperatures, root damage, and disease.
Leafless dwarf mistletoe species colonize pines, firs, and other conifers in the western U.S., but the leafy American or oak mistletoe sets up shop in hardwood trees, including oaks, maple, ash, walnut, and black gum in Tennessee and the eastern U.S. Hiding behind summer’s leafy canopy, winter is the best time to search for mistletoe in your woodland. The tangled mass of green branches and stems sometimes referred to as ‘witches’ brooms,’ are easy to spot, resembling a squirrel’s nest or basket. The translucent, pearly white berries are an easy giveaway for identification, but you may not be able to see them from the ground.
Toxic to humans and domestic animals, birds relish the white, pulpy berries surrounding a single seed. Birds dining on mistletoe berries either eat the seed, which passes unscathed through their digestive tract, or wipe it off their beak onto nearby limbs. The viscous, sticky seed coating clings to beaks, feathers, and fur and while birds clean their beaks and feathers before leaving the dinner table, squirrels and chipmunks often drop seeds further afield. Once deposited, seeds send out bark-penetrating roots searching for water and nutrients.
Mistletoe in your woodland is an indicator of a diverse ecosystem offering some of spring's first pollen for hungry bees, food for wildlife, as well as cover and nesting sites for birds and small mammals. And if you are brave enough to harvest it, strategically placed mistletoe may earn you a peck on the cheek this Christmas.