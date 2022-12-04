The reason some prayers go unanswered is because they are unscriptural. Fretful, anxious, worried, and fearful prayers are seldom answered, while unscriptural prayers are never answered.
Effective prayer is based on God’s written Word. We should never attempt to pray in a random or a hit and miss manner and not invest time to go to the Bible and follow the instructions given.
Philippians 4:6 contains some important prayer instructions and when following these instructions prayer will be much more effective because it is based on God’s Word.
Philippians 4:6 KJV
6 BE CAREFUL FOR NOTHING; but in everything by PRAYER and supplication WITH THANKSGIVING let your requests be made known unto God.
The words “Be careful for nothing” used in the King James Version may be a little blind to us. Today we may say something like, “in nothing be anxious or worried,” or “do not fret or have any anxiety about anything.”
Carefree and faith filled prayer is always more effective than anxious and fearful prayer. Phil 4:6 also instructs us to let our requests be made known unto God with “thanksgiving.” It is always good to give thanks to the Lord at all times in every situation. Casting our care on the Lord and giving thanks best prepares the heart for prayer.
Psalms 106:1 KJV
1 Praise ye the Lord. O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever.
It is easier do the last part of Phil 4:6 “Let your request be made unto God,” but more challenging to do the first part “Be careful for nothing.” If we don’t follow the instruction given in the first part of the verse, the second part won’t work well. Few worried or fretful prayers produce results. When we cast our care on the Lord we give the problem to the Lord who can fix any problem as He cares for us.
1 Peter 5:7 KJV
7 Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.
We know we have effectively cast our care [anxiety and worry] on the Lord when we receive the peace of God.
Philippians 4:7 KJV
7 And THE PEACE OF GOD, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
The storm may continue to rage awhile longer after prayer is made to God but the peace of God will keep [guard and protect] our heart and mind through Christ Jesus while God is calming the storm.
The peace of God allows us to rest in His loving care, anxiety and worry free, even in the worst of circumstances. Difficulties and challenges come to everyone. It is just how life on this earth is. If we know God’s Word; if we know the Spirit of God; if we know how to pray in agreement with God’s Word, we can weather any storm as we rest in the peace of God while holding firm to our faith in God.
Some may currently be pressed down with cares and anxieties. The Bible makes it clear that it is God’s will for all of His children to cast all of their cares on Him for He cares for us.
No, it isn’t always easy to do, especially when anxiety and worry have become a way of life. It is much better to form the habit of doing what God’s Word says to do in faith rather than worrying and fretting.
Worry and anxiety often try to return after casting your care on the Lord, and when it tries, refuse to take it back. Keep your mind [thoughts] fixed on good things; keep your mind fixed on the Lord.
Give thanks to the Lord for His mercy endures forever. Don’t give up the peace of God for any reason!
Isaiah 26:3 KJV
3 Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.
God’s word tells us what to think on in order to keep the peace of God. Our thoughts must pass the test of all the qualities listed in Phil 4:8.
For example: Something may be true but it may not be pure, or lovely, so don’t think on those things. Thinking wrong thoughts opens the door to worry and anxiety. Thinking right thoughts keep us in peace.
Philippians 4:8 KJV
8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
Jesus will give us His peace during the most trying times if we will receive His peace by faith. Jesus said:
John 14:27 KJV
27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
If you are battling worry and anxiety pray this prayer.
“Dear Heavenly Father, I’m putting [name whatever you are worried and anxious about] into Your hands. I’m turning this problem over to You. I refuse to fret and worry over this situation, or be unduly concerned.
You said to cast all my care [anxiety, worry] on You because You love and care for me affectionately and You care about me watchfully. I will keep my thoughts fixed on You and I thankfully receive the peace only Jesus can give. I know the peace of God will guard my heart and mind and I will rest in Jesus without care, worry, and anxiety. In Jesus’ mighty name, Amen!”