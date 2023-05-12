The Lady Longhorn topped South Greene 3-1 last Tuesday. The Horns’ Mattie Jones pitched great game, striking out ten and walking one. Johnson County played stellar on defense limiting the Lady Rebels to one run on two hits.
In the first inning the Horns left two runners stranded. Longhorn Harley Potter led off the second inning with a single, then stole second before scoring on a Lauryn Bishop single.
Hannah Fritts was back in the lineup after sitting out some games due to a shoulder injury and was three for three with an RBI. Fritts led off the third inning with a walk, and scored on Harley Potter’s single. The horns left the bases loaded.
Fritts hit a single to right in the bottom of the sixth to score Jones and push the Longhorn lead to three runs. Jones scored with some aggressive base running to force an errant throw.
The win upped the Horns’ district record to 5-2.
Senior Night
The Lady Longhorns celebrated Senior Night in an efficient and exciting way with a five inning 12 – 2 victory over district rival Happy Valley. All six seniors played and contributed to the victory. Autumn Lewis was two for two at the plate and started at shortstop. She opened the scoring in the first inning after a stolen base and a single by Mattie Jones. Jones scored on a hard hit ground out by fellow senior Autumn Shepherd.
The Warriors scored two in the top of the second to tie the game, with two rare catchers’ interference calls to load the bases. Jones then struck out the top of the order to end the threat.
Hannah Fritts played second base and had a three-run, inside-the-park home run on a hard hit ball to right center to key a five run second inning for the Longhorns. In that inning Aden Thomas scored on Lauryn Bishop’s single. Bishop then scored on Senior Eden Potter’s single. Lewis and Jones followed with hits too before being scored on Fritts’ home run.
JCHS continued the scoring in the third as Lexie Proffit led off with a
double and scored on Senior Harley Potter’s single. Potter scored on Aden
Thomas’ single. Thomas stole second and then third, and scored on Lauryn Bishop’s ground out. The Longhorns got three more base hits, but the deep fly ball by Fritts was snagged by the Warrior’s center fielder to end the inning.
HVHS got one on in the top of the fourth, the defense shut down the but Warriors, and JCHS built a ten-run lead in the bottom of the fourth with Senior Autumn Shepherd leading off with a double and scoring on a ground out by Senior Makenzie Poe. Proffitt reached on a walk, stole second, advanced to third on Poe’s hit and scored on a wild pitch.
JCHS shut down the heart of the Warrior lineup with three straight ground outs for the five-run victory.
The win secured second place in the district for the team with a 6-2 record, behind Chuckey-Doak whose only loss was to the Longhorns. The Horns will host third place South Greene on Tuesday, May 9 with a 5:30 game time.
Coach Reece said “We are pleased with the victory. We were much more efficient, and our seniors got a great senior night. But now we have the post season, and our sights are on winning the district and hosting a regional game.”