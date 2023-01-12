We are saddened to announce the passing of Benard Jennings, age 88, on January 4th, 2023. He was born January 1st, 1934 to the late Clyde Jennings and Maybell Cornett.
Benard was a member of the Faith Assembly Church of Indiana. He enjoyed reading and talking about the bible. He loved spending time with his church and family, gospel music and horse racing. He was a good christian man and loved his family most.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a grandson, Ronnie Graham; granddaughter, Brittany Brewer; sister, Verlene Martin; and brothers, Ralph, Oscar, Geter, Dewey, Sonny, Perry, Howard and Barney.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Peggy Jennings; three daughters, Lannie Jennings of TN, Joy Mae Jennings of PA and Angie Hall (James) of TN; two sons, Joe Fletcher (Melissa) of TN and Shawn Jennings of the home; Two sisters, Flostena Farmer (Bill) and Nora Mae Swift of Texas; three brothers, Jim Jennings (Katheryn) of PA, Tony Jennings (Rita) of TN and Butch Jennings (Brenda) of TN; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Junior Trivett, Darrell Crowder, Brother James Allen and many others.
Pallbearers will be: Butch Jennings, Jamie Jennings, Lindsey Jennings Sr, Ray Jennings, Moses Jennings and Junior Trivett.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tony Jennings, Jim Jennings, James Hall and Johnny Hall
Funeral service for Benard will be Monday, January 9th, 2023 at 12 noon in the Buford Lipford Chapel in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Ted Lewis officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at the Jennings Cemetery.
