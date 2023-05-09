Local 4-H students now have a whole new set of options to plan for college, with an archery scholarship or looking for a future chance to shoot with an Olympic team.
The opportunities opened up earlier this year with the debut of the Johnson County 4-H shooting sports archery program.
Julia Crews has been active in 4-H for seven years. When asked about why she decided to join this program, she said, “I wanted to learn something new. The only time I’ve ever shot a bow was at 4-H Camp. Going to classes, I didn’t know what to expect. Now I feel more confident as a shooter.”
Johnson County 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent Danielle Pleasant reported that the addition of the 4-H Archery program allows the 21 already enrolled youth to engage in a non-traditional sport, learn life skills and be competitive.
"Like Julia, many of our participants started with very little to no experience with archery and have gained both knowledge and confidence along the way.
Thanks to the program, local youth with archery experience increase their skills and become competitive at the state level and even national level. The students recently got the chance to taste the level of competition during the state 4-H Archery Jamboree held annually in Cookeville, TN, at the W. Clyde Hyder-Tommy Burks Agricultural Pavilion. The venue is a multipurpose facility, which consists of 3.5 acres under one roof. The facility is operated by the School of Agriculture at Tennessee Tech University as a teaching facility.
This year more than 350 youth competed in the compound, recurve, and genesis divisions. Eleven of the Johnson County 4-H’ers entered their first competition shoot and represented Johnson County at the state event.
Nate Combs (Sr. High 3rd place), Mason Dunn (Jr. High 2nd place), Colton Osborne (Jr. High 10th place), and Abby Phipps (Jr. 2nd place) competed in the compound division, with each of them earning a top ten finish in their divisions.
Ikia Combs (Sr. High 9th place), Nate Combs (Sr. High 10th place), Cheyenne Combs, Gaston Dugger, Lilly Berger, Daniel Palmer, Tatum Mullins, and Vallie Mullins competed in the Genesis division.
“I’m very excited to have had the chance to participate in the Jamboree and accomplish some of my goals, including qualify for the TN invitational,” Nate Combs said following the state contest.
With a top ten finish, Nate Combs will be invited to the Tennessee Invitational Archery Competition this Fall for senior high youth, where the top four shooters will represent Tennessee at the National Competition.
“The 4-H shooting sports program relies heavily on volunteers like certified coaches Mike Payne, Richard Eller, and Scott Woods, who has been instrumental in the success of the program," said Morgan Short, 4-H Agent. "Their knowledge and encouragement have helped the youth embrace challenges and look forward to continuing to learn archery.”
Woods, president of the Cherokee Bowhunters Club and 4-H volunteer, commented, “I am beyond excited to have this program for school-age youth. I wish it had been in place when I was in school."
Congratulations archers.