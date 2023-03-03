Raymond "Cowboy Ray" Ralph Byers, age 88, of Norfolk, Virginia passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Raymond was an avid "REAL" country music lover and a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Raymond really loved his family. Raymond was also a veteran of the Korean War. Raymond is survived by his son Rocky Byers; his son Vincent Byers; and his daughter Jessica Wright. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Jacquelyn Byers; his son Steven Byers; his father Odell Byers and his mother Gertrude Byers. He is also survived by his granddaughters: Melissa, Brittany, Hannah, Emma, and Braelynn; and his grandsons Ethan and Aaron. A visitation for Raymond will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia 23502, followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com for the Byers family.