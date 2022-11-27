Donnie J. Garland of 245 Lunceford Lane, Mountain City, passed away on November 14, 2022 at his residence. Donnie was born December 12, 1965 in Chester County, PA to the late James and Margret Garland. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lewis and Ardie Bishop Garland, Herman and Hattie Fenner Phillips, and a very special friend, Glen Eggers.
Donnie enjoyed farming and mowing his yard. Donnie worked for several farmers over the years too.
Survivors include two brothers, Bo Garland of Mtn City, Joe Garland of Lenoir, NC; three sisters, Mary and Lester Dunn, Peggy and Doug Farmer of Creston, NC, Alice Garland of Saltville, VA; nephew and caregiver, Chris and Brittany Dunn; nephews, Matthew Dunn of Mtn City, James Garland and Lucy, TJ Jackson of Saltville, VA; Josh Phillips of Mtn. City; nieces, Jennifer and Chris Medley, Nikki and John Jackson and Danielle Hatley; great nephews, Mason Dunn, Michael Miller, Brandon Davis, Toby and Airanna Miller, Austin Medley; great nieces, Kenzie Nicole Dunn, Abby Garland, Kaylee Rae Dunn due in February. Several cousins, aunts, and uncles also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Donnie’s nephews.
At other times, friends and family may visit the home of his sister, Mary Dunn.
