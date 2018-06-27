Strength training knowledge for women

Strength training should be an important part of women’s workout regimens. Despite this, the National Center for Health Statistics says only about 20 percent of women lift weights. Poor advice may be to blame. Women often fall victim to false information circulating about lifting weights. By getting educated, women can do much to improve their workouts.

One of the more widely circulated myths regarding women and weightlifting is that women who lift heavy weights will get bulky. According to the exercise resource Nerd Fitness, when any person picks up progressively heavier weights as he or she gets acclimated to lifting, that individual will get stronger, but not necessarily bigger. People who “bulk up” eat and train specifically for that purpose. In addition, women simply do not have the amount of testosterone necessary to bulk up without taking added measures designed to add bulk.

IDEA Health and Fitness Network says strength training will help the average woman lose more fat than she’ll gain in muscle. One who trains two to three times a week for two months can gain roughly two pounds of muscle, but will lose 3.5 pounds of fat. Women who want to lose weight may employ strength training to reach their goals.

Strength training also can help decrease one’s risk of osteoporosis, strengthen bones, improve posture, and reduce back pain. Weight training strengthens the muscles and bones that support the body. Women should be open to the idea of lifting weights as part of a balanced workout regimen.