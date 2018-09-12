Youth League football roundup

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

BRISTOL—Johnson County gave it’s all inside the Stone Castle at Bristol on Saturday but couldn’t come away with a win. Several players provided some outstanding play for the little Longhorns.

Mighty Mites

Bristol 33

Johnson County 18

Grayson Hensley had a big day scoring three touchdowns for Johnson County in their loss to the Vikings. He rushed for 220 yards on 16 carries. Brylan Walton had a nice run for the Horns.

Hunter Stanley, Hensley, Masyn Allen, Ethan Wilson, and Mason Gregg all had two tackles each in the game. Brylan Walton led the team with three tackles. Allen came up with a sack.

Grass-Cutters

Bristol 32

Johnson County 6

The Vikings were impressive in their 32-6 win over the Vikings.

Sawyer Marshall rushed

for 77 yards to lead the way. Avery Blevins added 22 yards on the ground and a touchdown run. Hunter McElyea contributed 30 yards

rushing.

Marshall sparked the defense with four tackles and a fumble recovery. Kay

Kay Beard provided four tackles. Conner Stout had a

tackle and fumble recovery. Bentley Forrester logged two stops.

Avery Blevins was the leading tackler with a half dozen. Hunter McElyea chipped in with three.

Junior Pee Wee

Bristol 28

Johnson County 27

Coach Austin Atwood’s team played their hearts out in a hard fought 28-27 loss to the Vikings.

Carson Jennings Christopher Thomas and Kaden Blevins all scored touchdowns for the Longhorns. Isaiah Santiago helped the cause with two extra point kicks.

Pee Wee

Bristol 33

Johnson County 7

The short-handed Longhorns played their butts off in their loss to the Vikings.

Kyle Sluder was the workhouse racking up 100 yards rushing and scored their only touchdown and extra point. Nathaniel Walker added 75 yards on the ground.

Big Nate Dorman and

Sluder led the defense with ten tackles apiece. Jack

Csillag and Gage Dugger

added three tackles respectively.

“I am proud of our kids

because the team is improving each game,” said head

coach Jamie Lundy.”We

didn’t have many subs to give our kids a breather, so

the numbers were against us from the start. We had

some costly penalties early in the game that hurt us.

But all in all the team is

making significant improvements and are getting better and better with each practice and game.