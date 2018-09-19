Youth League Football Roundup

JC’s Kyle Sluder (34) breaks loose for a 45-yard touchdown run against David Crockett. Sluder rushed for 120 yards and 2 TDs in their 20-13 loss to Hampton. Photo by Tameula Trivett

JC’s Kaden Blevins (4) goes for a nice gain versus Crockett. Blevins played well but his team came up short against the Jr. Pioneers





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The future stars of Johnson County took to Harold Arnold Field on Saturday to participate in a quartet of games. The little Longhorns got a victory from its grass-cutter squad to avoid being swept on the day. Coach Kevin Blevins’ squad rolled to an impressive 18-0 victory over David Crockett while the Pee Wee squad played its best game of the season but came up short 20-13 against Hampton. The junior peewee squad fell 19-0 while the mighty mites were shut out 13-0.

Grass-cutters

Johnson County 18, David Crockett 0

The grass-cutter Longhorns were clicking on all cylinders in their win over the Pioneers. They dazzled the crowd with a varsity of passing and running that proved to be too much for the boys from David Crockett. Avery Blevins fired a pair of touchdown passes that accounted for two scores. He tossed a six-yard TD pass to Conner Stout and added a five-yard touchdown pass to Hunter McElyea. K.K. Baird had a 13-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring for the Longhorns.

Sawyer Marshall had a big day on both sides of the football running for 90 yards and collecting five tackles. Baird added 74 yards rushing and Blevins was able to cash in on 50. Stout and Bryson Kimble also had good runs for the Horns. McElyea and Baird had a good day on defense with four tackles. Blevins, Kimble, Stout and Bentley Forrester provided two tackles each. Daniel Yax added a solo tackle while Aaron Maudrey capped off the shutout with a pair of sacks.

“This was probably our best game of the year,” said Coach Blevins. “We played well on both sides of the ball. Our offensive line got some push, and our backs ran the ball well. It was a win that we really needed.”

Pee Wee

Hampton 20, Johnson County 13

The peewee team played well in their game but came up short at the end of a potential game-tying drive that stopped inside the one-yard line. Coach Travis Brown was pleased with his team.

“Our kids gave it all they had for the whole game,” said Brown. “We got some good play out of many of our kids. The coaches are very proud of them.”

It all started with the“Shady Valley Stud” Kyle Sluder, who got his team on the board with a 48-yard touchdown run during the opening drive. Sluder later found the end zone from five yards out and tacked on their extra point. Sluder ended the day with 120 yards rushing and all of Johnson County’s points. Hunter Taylor added 64 yards on the ground. Luke Warlock and Nathaniel Walker also put together some good runs.

Sluder tossed a couple of clutch passes to Warlock that covered 20 and 15 yards. The defense was able to hold their own against the talented Bulldogs. Walker was a beast on defense collecting seven tackles and an interception. Nate Dorman was just as impressive with six tackles including two for losses. Noah Brown, Braden Cornett, and Stout were in on five

tackles apiece. Jack Csillang had a big day gathering an interception in addition to his five tackles.