Youth League football results

Elizabethton Mighty Mites Cyclone Black’s Creed Baker, runs the ball to the end zone against the Longhorns on Saturday, in Mountain City, TN. The Cyclone Black proved to be a bit too tough for the Horns that fought hard until the final whistle. Photos by Tamas Mondovics

JC Longhorns Mighty Mites players get some direction from the coach during a tough game against the Elizabethton Cyclone Black.





By Tim Chamber

Tomahawk Sports Editor

A great football game took place on Saturday in the grass-cutter division on Harold Arnold Field. Johnson County fought to the end but fell to the Morristown Gladiators 26-18. The game went down to the final seconds, but the Horns couldn’t find a way to surge in front.

Sawyer Marshall had a remarkable game scoring a 17-yard touchdown and rushing for 203 yards. Avery Blevins had a pair of touchdown runs and rushed for 40 yards. K.K. Baird accounted for 36 yards rushing, while Connor Stout and Hunter McElyea had a pair of good runs. Marshall also led the defense with a pair of fumble recoveries and three tackles. Blevins, McElyea, and Stout totaled two apiece.

Elizabethton 26

Johnson County 7

The mighty mite Horns gave it all that they had but lost to a superior Elizabethton squad. Grayson Hensley rushed for 94 yards and scored Johnson County’s lone touchdown. He also led the defense with eight tackles. Kaden Woodard ran for 62 yards, and Mason Luckett added 26 more for the Longhorns. Masyn Allen scored the extra point for the Longhorns and provided seven tackles. Conner Stanley, Brayden Walton, Mason Gregg provided two tackles each. Woodard had a solo tackle as well. Stanley recovered a fumble for the Horns.

No report: Coach Austin Atwood’s junior pee wee team picked up a 14-6 win over Morristown on Saturday. The Pee Wee squad coached by Jamie Lundy was waxed by the Gladiators 21-0.