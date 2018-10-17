Youth football season winding down

October 17, 2018

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

Johnson County played its final regular season youth football games on Saturday with the Junior Pee Wee team logging the only victory. Coach Austin Atwood’s squad shut out Cloudland 28-0 while the Mighty Mites and Grass-Cutters lost to Cloudland by identical scores of 19-6.

Junior Pee Wee

Johnson County 28

Cloudland 0

The Longhorns scored all their points in the first half and never had the ball in the second one due to the 28-point mercy rule. Several players stood out for the Longhorns on both sides of the football. Carson Jennings had a 20-yard touchdown run and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Juan Mejia. Hunter Paisley got in on the scoring act with a 25-yard touchdown run. Carter Atwood had the other touchdown on a five yard plunge.

Kaden Blevins and Kyle Maple had a couple of long runs in the backfield for the Johnson County that racked up over 200 yards rushing.Mejia sparked the defense with 11 tackles. Atwood provided six tackles. Christopher Thomas collected 25 yards rushing and had a fumble recovery. Eli Tester, Colton Grindstaff and Sam Cretsinger were stellar performers on both sides of the football.

Grass-Cutters

Cloudland 19

Johnson County 6

Both teams were playing for a final playoff berth with the Highlanders coming out on top.The Longhorns lone score came on a 50-yard touchdown pass and run by Bryson Kimble from Avery Blevins. The try for the extra point failed.

Hunter McElyea led the Horns in rushing with 55 yards. Sawyer Marshall led the defense with eight tackles. McElyea provided four stops and Trevor McCloud was in on three.

Mighty Mites

Cloudland 19

Johnson County 6

The Little Longhorns ran up and down the field the entire game but had only one touchdown to show for it. Mason Luckett had their only touchdown on a 25 yard run. He ended the game with 100 yards rushing on six carries. Grayson Hensley rushed for 225 yards on 12 carries but was kept out of the end zone. Hensley and Masyn Allen led the defense with four tackles apiece and a pair of sacks. Ethan Wilson was in on three stops as was Luckett. Brylan Walton and Mason Gregg also had a tackle each. The Grass-cutters and Junior Pee Wee teams took part in a bowl at Abingdon on Tuesday. We will have results from both games in next Wednesday’s edition of the Tomahawk.

NOTE: The Pee Wee team forfeited their last game due to not having enough players.