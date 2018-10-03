Youth Football Roundup

October 3, 2018

JC’s Hunter McElyea (11) gives chase to Elizabethton’s Evan Chambers (3). McElyea had the Horns only touchdown in their 26-6 loss. Photo by Tim Chambers

JC’s Grayson Hensley (1) runs for a 68-yard TD against Morristown. Hensley scored twice in their 13-6 win. Photo by Elle Hensley

JC’s Sawyer Marshall runs for 10 yards against Elizabethton on Saturday. The Longhorns played hard but lost 26-6 to the undefeated Cyclones. Photo by Tim Chambers





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The Johnson County youth football teams were scattered abroad on Saturday with only the Mighty Mites picking up a victory. Johnson County scored in the final minute to knock off Morristown 13-6 for their lone win. The Junior Pee Wee team took Elizabethton down the wire before losing 16-14. The grass-cutters had a tough time with Elizabethton losing 26-6.

Mighty Mites

Johnson County 13

Morristown 6

Grayson Hensley was the workhouse for the Longhorns scoring both touchdowns including the game winner with 58 seconds remaining.

He tied the game at 6-6 with an 85-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. His game-winner was a 68-yard run. Hensley finished the day with 206 yards rushing, ten tackles, and two sacks. Mason Luckett added 53 yards rushing and caught a conversion pass from Brayden Wallen. Maysen Allen played a solid defensive game with five tackles and two sacks. Hunter Stanley added four stops and a sack as did Luckett. Eathan Wilson and Mason Gregg provided three stops apiece. Caden Woodard and Hayden Isaacs each had one.

Junior Pee Wee

Elizabethton 16

Johnson County 14

The Cyclones found themselves in a dogfight the entire game that wasn’t decided until the final seconds. The Longhorns held a 14-8 lead only to see Elizabethton score on a touchdown pass and kick the game-winning conversion. Christopher Thomas had a 30-yard touchdown run for the Horns. Caden Blevins had the other touchdown from five yards out. Juan Mejia kicked the two-point conversion.

Kyle Maples was a beast on defense with ten tackles. Karter Atwood logged six stops while Blevins and Carson Jennings contributed four apiece. The Longhorns nearly won the game in the final minute on a 50-yard pass from Jennings to Mejia but were stopped inside the 20. Atwood helped the rushing cause with 35 yards. Eli Tester had a big game in the offensive line for the Longhorns. Rhett Slagle tossed touchdown passes to Sully Perkins and Aiden Williams to lead Elizabethton. William Bowers kicked a pair of conversion including the game-winner in the fourth quarter.

Grass-cutters

Elizabethton 26

Johnson County 6

The Longhorns fought hard against the league-leading and undefeated Cyclones but couldn’t keep them bottled up in the second half.

Hunter McElyea scored the only touchdown of the game on a 55-yard run in the second quarter. The Cyclones used a 40-yard touchdown run by Brycen Blevins and a 70-yard touchdown run by Evan Chambers to go up 13-6 at the half.mBlevins would tack on a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter after Chambers had scampered 45 yards to get them inside the red mzone. Their final score came on a 15-yard run from Bo Armstrong.

The Longhorns got 35 yards rushing by Sawyer Marshall and 25 more from Avery Blevins to add with McElyea’s 55. Marshall, Daniel Yax, Conner Stout, and Blevins had three tackles each for the Longhorns. Bryson Kimble and K.K. Baird led the defense with four. Chambers had a good all-around game for the Cyclones with 150 yards rushing, seven tackles, and 230 all-purpose yards. Blevins rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns from his quarterback position. Karter Force led the defense with ten tackles and three sacks. Lennox Loveday and Brendan Orellana provided four tackles

apiece.