Youth Cheerleaders post strong fall season

October 31, 2018

The Johnson County youth league cheerleaders just finished up the 2018 football season. Each squad and its coaches were applauded for the outstanding job they did.

Grass Cutters

L-R: Sophie McCloud, Macie Parker, Hailey Lipford, Jillian Hatley,

Mollie Lipford, and Claira Porter. Coach: Rachel Hatley.

Jr.Pee Wee

Front row, L-R: Kelsey Blevins, Karli Jo Fletcher, Emma Dugger Hailey McCoy,

Back row, L-R: Jada Furches Madison Colson, Allison Colson, Briley Vaught, Josie Grindstaff, Amberlynn Reece.

Not pictured: Tareiona “Yana” Mcclenon, Alexis Juarez and Barbie Mejia. Coaches: Skylar Stout and Linda Hurley.

Mighty Mites

Front row, L-R: Riley Bishop, Addie Arnold, Peyton Woodard, Paris Davis, Isabella Stout and Karsen Eads-King.

Top row, L-R:Lily Bauguess, Hannah Sharp, Peyton Eads-King, Chasity Osborne, Katey Marshall,

Clara Wilson Coaches Amber Bauguess and Meghan Hensley.

Not pictured Macy Hampton or Haley Potter.

Pee Wee

Front row, L-R: Maryellen Kirby and Mackenzie Dollar Middle:

Savannah Lewis Alyssa McElyea Adrianna Porter and Hailey Isaacs.

Back row, L-R: LaRoe Mills and Kylie Hampton.

Coaches Cindy Hampton and Jessica Dollar