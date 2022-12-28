This past week most of the country was forced indoors as mother nature showed us her cold side. Along with the snow, some parts of northeast Tennessee reported temperatures going below 0, with the “real feel” temperature going below -30 degrees. Being forced indoors as well as being burnt out from holiday shopping and cooking for the masses, might have you itching to find a way to get away from it all. As the storm passes and the winds die down, venturing outdoors may be your next move.
The Appalachian Mountains offer some of the most stunning views and unique outdoor experiences. Here in Northeast Tennessee, we find a little mountain paradise in the Doe Mountain Recreation Area. Their website, doetn.com, states the area “features 8600 acres of protected mountain terrain and trails that are perfect for four seasons of adventure.”
Speaking with Executive Director Shawn Lindsey about what activities can be found during the winter months, he said pretty much anything that one would want to do during the summer months can be done during the winter months; it might be a good idea to layer up before heading out.
Shawn shared that “some activities are dictated by the calendar, with hunting being one. During the winter months, as dictated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency or TWRA, certain hunting can be enjoyed so long as all laws are adhered to and you purchase the appropriate pass. The mode of transportation you choose to utilize while at the Recreation Area will dictate the type of pass you will need.”
These passes can be purchased directly from their website at doetn.com.
Another unique experience you can enjoy during these winter months is ringing in the new year with the first hike or ride of the year. Whether your preference is to take in the scenery at a more deliberate pace while hiking, or you enjoy the view from horseback, or want to kick up some mud with your bike or atv, there are trails for everyone to enjoy these winter months. Doe Mountain offers half and full-day rentals of their ATVs and just like the passes can be found on their website. Shawn pointed out that they are currently offering a 25 percent discount for their ATV rentals. The promotion information can be found on their website as well.
Of activities that can be done year-round, Shawn pointed out the “Doe Mountain Geocache.” Their website shares, “Throughout the Mountain, we have hidden a variety of geocaches. In each cache, you will find a logbook, pencil, and treasure. You will need to bring a treasure to leave for the next person by bringing a small treasure no bigger than a deck of cards to trade out.”
Once done with the trails, you can wind down and try your hand at some other activities, such as ax throwing and horseshoes, which are free with your annual or day pass.
During our conversation, Shawn was very excited to talk about all the unique activities Doe Mountain offers but wants to make sure everyone remembers being safe when going outdoors. If you decide to go on a hike or a ride, make sure never to go alone; always let someone else know where you are going and when you plan to be back. Also, carry supplies as your activity and weather dictate, including a first aid kit. If you have any questions or concerns, the website and the staff are both great resources for information.
If this winter you find yourself with some free time, then consider heading over to Doe Mountain Recreation Area, “one of the best parks and recreational facilities in Tennessee, and take in views that will leave you breathless!”